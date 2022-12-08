Elmont man sentenced to 25 years for '19 near-fatal shooting

A Nassau County judge has sentenced an Elmont man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 near-fatal shooting in Hempstead, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Floyd McNeil, 26, was convicted in June of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a firearm for the shooting of Malachi Blaylock, 28. Nassau County Judge Howard Sturim sentenced McNeil Monday to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, Nassau prosecutors said in a news release.

McNeil shot Blaylock four times in the back as the victim stood at the entrance of 100 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead on the morning of Sept. 15, 2019, according to prosecutors. Blaylock ran from the scene and prosecutors said McNeil continued to chase after him, firing a .45 handgun in the middle of the street.

Authorities said McNeil ran around the corner and waited for an Uber to take him away from the scene. Nassau County police arrested him five days later.

Blaylock was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Long Island, where he underwent multiple surgeries and "continues to have reduced physical function and recurring pain as a result of his injuries,".prosecutors said.

“Floyd McNeil shot Malachi Blaylock multiple times in the back at point-blank range with a high-caliber weapon. As Blaylock tried to flee with several gunshot wounds, the defendant gave chase to finish the job,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in the release. “Floyd McNeil, without question, had an intent to kill. He will now spend decades in prison paying for this violent crime.”

McNeil is still facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and other charges in connection with the Nov. 28, 2020 fatal shooting of Taffarie Haugton at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Freeport. If convicted in that case, McNeil faces an additional 50 years to life in prison.