Dennis Magnotta, of Mount Vernon, charged in October fraud at Hicksville credit union

A Mount Vernon man faces grand larceny and identity theft charges after he pretended to be a member of a Hicksville credit union and withdrew $6,000 from another member's account in October, Nassau police said.

Dennis Magnotta signed and deposited a fraudulent check using a counterfeit New Jersey driver's license at Island Federal Credit Union on East Old Country Road on Oct. 22, police said.

Magnotta, 68, deposited the check into a member’s bank account and identified himself as the member, police said.

He then withdrew $3,000 from the victim’s checking account and $3,000 from their savings account, totaling $6,000.

Nassau police were alerted and, with the assistance of the Mount Vernon Police Department in Westchester, identified Magnotta and arrested him in Mount Vernon on Tuesday.

Magnotta was charged with third-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree identity theft and unlawful possession of personal identifying, police said.

He will be arraigned at a later date, the Nassau District Attorney’s Office said.