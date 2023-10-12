Bay Shore man pleads guilty to using fake NYPD ID while shopping

A Brentwood man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using multiple forged NYPD ID cards to get a discount from a Bay Shore store, prosecutors said.

Eric Diaz, 43, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument after police said he impersonated a police officer.

Prosecutors said Diaz admitted during his guilty plea that he posed as a police officer, showing a fake badge, handcuffs and gun while trying to get “police discounts” from a Bay Shore store between April 1 and May 31.

Police had later stopped Diaz and found him wearing a gun belt, including holstered stun gun and multiple fraudulent police ID cards, including those identifying him as an NYPD sergeant, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Police searched his car and home where detectives found several pieces of police attire, imitation pistols, a gun belt, a bulletproof vest and handcuffs, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in August by the Suffolk County police district attorney’s squad. He was ordered held on $100,00 cash or $200,000 bond at arraignment.

“This defendant wrongfully impersonated a police officer,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “My office supports the men and women in law enforcement, and we are committed to holding accountable those who would attempt to wrongfully benefit from the public service of our sworn law enforcement members.”

Diaz is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13, where he could face two to four years in prison.

He was represented by the Legal Aid Society.