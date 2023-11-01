Teen slashed with box cutter in fight at Freeport High School

Nassau County police said they are investigating a fight between two teens Wednesday afternoon at Freeport High School that left one of the male juveniles with a wound from a box cutter.

Police said after the two teens got into a fight at the school Wednesday, one slashed the other causing minor injuries.

One of the boys suffered three puncture wounds to his neck and abdomen and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said.

The teenager accused of the slashing was taken into custody and the investigation into the fight is continuing. Information about potential charges was not immediately available.

Freeport and Nassau County police responded to the school. The district briefly activated a lockdown hold at the time of the incident but soon after, all other activities resumed, according to a message to the schools community from Freeport Superintendent Kishore Kuncham. He said the district was taking "appropriate action."

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This afternoon, an isolated incident occurred at Freeport High School involving two students resulting in one student requiring medical attention," he said. "The safety of all students and staff continues to be the district’s highest priority."