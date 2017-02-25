Freeport shooting suspect arrested, Nassau police say

A Freeport man was arraigned Friday on an attempted murder charge in a shooting that occurred last month, police said.

Antonio Smith, 43, of Washburn Avenue, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting of a 42-year-old man in Freeport early on Jan. 13, police said in a news release.

That morning, at 5:01 a.m., Freeport officers responded to a call for a man shot at the Freeport Fire Department on Broadway, police said.

After investigating, police discovered the victim had been shot a few blocks away on Washburn Avenue and had driven himself to the firehouse, where he called police.

At the time of the shooting, Freeport Village Attorney Howard Colton said it “appears he knows who the shooter is.”

Officers arrested Smith on Thursday at 6:42 p.m., police said in a news release.

At his arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead, Smith was remanded without bail, according to court records, and is due back before a judge on Tuesday.

Smith is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, court records show.