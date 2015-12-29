Garden City Bowl fight leads to 6 arrests, 5 injuries, cops say

Four of six people arrested Sunday night in connection with a brawl at an East Garden City bowling alley are being held after their arraignment Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at Garden City Bowl on Stewart Avenue, authorities say.

Four police officers suffered minor injuries in the incident and were treated at the scene. A 24-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Deyahna Curtis, 21, of Gladys Avenue in Hempstead, and Darron Roberts, 48, of Rutland Road in Freeport, each were held on $25,000 bail.

Curtis was charged with second-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault, law enforcement officials said.

Roberts was charged with second-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and unlawful possession of marijuana, officials said.

Phateama Grier, 26, of Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, was held on $10,000 bail and April Newson, 17, of Albermarle Avenue in Hempstead, was held on $5,000 bail, officials said.

Grier was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Newson was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree assault

All four are scheduled to return to court Dec. 30.

Greta Price, 48, of Gladys Avenue in Hempstead, and Merry Allen, 20, of Greenwich Place in Roosevelt, were released on their own recognizance.

They were each charged with disorderly conduct and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Police say the incident started with an argument between the victim and Curtis, police said.

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation when Newson struck the victim, police said.

After that, police said, “several other defendants” joined in and, during the melee, police said the victim’s wallet was stolen.