Gilgo Beach killings: Suffolk DA Ray Tierney to prosecute case himself, his office says

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney will prosecute accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann himself, a spokeswoman for his office told Newsday on Wednesday.

Tierney has already taken a hands-on role in the case by presenting evidence to the grand jury that indicted Heuermann and leading the prosecution at the defendant’s July 14 arraignment.

"District Attorney Tierney is presenting this case," spokeswoman Tania Lopez said.

The unusual move will mark the first time Tierney has personally prosecuted a case since he took office last January. He previously served as a federal prosecutor, trying cases in the Eastern District of New York as recently as 2021.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment charging him with first and second-degree murder in the killings of three women who worked as sex workers and whose remains were discovered in the Gilgo Beach area in 2010 — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Heuermann is also the "prime suspect" in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose body was found in proximity to the other three women, prosecutors have said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The announcement comes one day after the prosecutor announced that a search of Heuermann's home has concluded and the focus of investigators has shifted back to the special grand jury and the Suffolk County Crime Lab as prosecutors work toward an indictment in the Brainard-Barnes murder.

Investigators are now analyzing the mountain of materials seized from Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home, Manhattan office and properties in Las Vegas and South Carolina. Tierney said this week that any potential trace evidence that was found, which could include possible blood, DNA and fibers, will be analyzed by scientists in a laboratory.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney addresses members of the media concerning the ongoing investigation culminating at the Massapequa Park house of Rex Heuermann, alleged murderer in four of the bodies that were found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach over a decade ago, July 25, 2023. Credit: Johnny Milano

Check back for updates on this developing story



