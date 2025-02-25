Latest on hearing date for DNA in Gilgo case
The judge in the Gilgo Beach killings case was planning on setting a hearing date for DNA evidence but it has been pushed back. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone
The judge in the Gilgo Beach killings case was planning on setting a hearing date for DNA evidence but it has been pushed back. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months