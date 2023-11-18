Gilgo Beach killings: New documentary planned on the case, lawyer for Heuermann's estranged wife says

The attorney for the estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann confirmed late Friday that a new documentary is in the works about the infamous case.

Bob Macedonio and his client Asa Ellerup were accompanied by a film crew Wednesday when they arrived at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead for Heuermann’s latest court appearance. There have been rumors that Ellerup inked a deal to participate in a documentary on the case.

Macedonio declined to answer any questions by telephone Friday about a deal and would only say: “I can confirm that NBC Universal is working with Texas Crew Productions and G-Unit on a documentary about the Gilgo Beach murders.”

Representatives for NBC and the other entities could not be reached for comment Friday and Saturday.

Heuermann has been held without bail since his July 13 arrest in the killings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to three counts each of first- and second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said Heuermann, who worked as a Manhattan architect before his arrest, is also the prime suspect in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims. All four of the women — the first of 10 sets of remains found along Ocean Parkway that are believed to be the work of one or more serial killers — were sex workers.

Heuermann, 60, was linked to the women's killings through DNA, cellphone site data and burner phones, prosecutors have said.

Heuermann at a court appearance Wednesday. Credit: James Carbone

A cheek swab, obtained from Heuermann by court order since he’s been in custody, matched a mitochondrial DNA profile that authorities who were surveilling him developed from a pizza crust and used napkin that allegedly were discarded in Manhattan, prosecutors have said. The mitochondrial DNA profile developed from the pizza and napkin could not be excluded as a match to a hair found at the bottom of burlap used to “restrain and transport” the remains of Waterman, one of the victims, according to prosecutors.

But Heuermann defense attorney Michael J. Brown has said the prosecution's DNA claims only potentially place his client in a pool of "thousands and thousands" of possible donors of the hair. He has also said his client has professed his innocence and is actively working on his defense.

Brown said earlier this week that another suspect in the 13-year-old case was nearly arrested under the previous district attorney and that prosecutors have failed to turn over notes to the defense about that one-time suspect.

Ellerup, who has been married to Heuermann for 27 years, filed for divorce from the architect six days after his arrest. The divorce is pending, though Heuermann is not contesting it.