Glen Cove man asked 4-year-old girl to watch sexual material, cops say

A Glen Cove man was arrested Saturday, accused of asking a 4-year-old girl to watch a sexually explicit video with him on a car dealership computer, Nassau County police said.

Police said the incident happened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rallye Motors Mercedes dealership on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.

According to detectives, Fei Du, 53, of School Street, was sitting in the service center’s waiting room and was viewing sexually explicit material on a dealership owned computer when he motioned to the child to come watch the video.

Police said the mother of the child, 45, saw the encounter, removed her daughter from the waiting room and called 911.

A police investigation was conducted and Du was placed under arrest.

Du is charged with public display of offensive sexual material and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.