Glen Cove police: Shots fired between cars

Glen Cove police are searching for three cars seen in a car-to-car shooting Monday afternoon.

Police said an Audi four-door sedan was being chased by a white Lexus and a red Honda Accord about 1 p.m. near Porter Place and Doxey Drive after residents reported gunfire between the vehicles.

Police recovered shell casings near the intersection, but officers did not find anyone injured.

Detectives believe someone fired shots at the Audi and the three cars then sped away from the neighborhood, Glen Cove Det. Lt. John Nagle said in an email.

“It is believed that the driver of the grey Audi was targeted, and this was not a random road rage incident," Nagle said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police did not know if anyone in the Audi was injured. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Glen Cove police at 516-676-1000 or email the tip line at tips@glencovepd.org.