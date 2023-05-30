Long IslandCrime

Graffiti on playground equipment at Estella park in Seaford investigated as possible hate crime

Graffiti is cleaned from playground equipment at Estella Street Park...

Graffiti is cleaned from playground equipment at Estella Street Park in Seaford on Monday. Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Nassau County police are investigating a potential hate crime after offensive graffiti was found on playground equipment at Estella Park Playground on Seamans Neck Road in Seaford on Monday.

Police did not immediately detail the nature of the graffiti.

But in a statement, Town of Hempstead spokesman Greg Blower said: “The Town of Hempstead has a zero-tolerance policy regarding all forms of hate crimes, graffiti and vandalism.”

Town employees “began removing the graffiti from the property” immediately after discovering it, Blower said.

Police said no suspects have been identified.

Town officials will continue to work with police to “ensure that our beautiful streets, parks, businesses and local establishments remain free of all forms of graffiti to help preserve our community’s quality of life," Blower said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact their local precinct or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

