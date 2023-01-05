Feds: Great Neck gastroenterologist Morris Barnard sentenced to 30 months in prison for Medicare fraud

A Great Neck gastroenterologist was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison after he admitted to a multimillion dollar Medicare fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Morris Barnard, 59, was also ordered to repay Medicare for the $1.4 million he received in the scheme, in which he used patient identities to bill for more than $3 million in services he never performed, authorities said.

“Today, Dr. Barnard learned the consequences for his greed-driven scheme in which he took advantage of patients who are disabled and living in residential group homes,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Barnard pleaded guilty in March to health care fraud. Prosecutors said the billings to Medicare occurred between October 2015 and February 2020 and were for colonoscopies and other gastroenterological procedures that were not performed, court records show.

Most of the billings indicated that the services were rendered to disabled beneficiaries, prosecutors said.

Barnard was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2021.

The indictment shows Barnard was paid more than $137,000 for 2,851 fraudulent office visits, $263,000 imaging done inside the digestive track on 364 occasions and $134,000 for the destruction of bowel growths 51 times, among other claims.

“As the defendant learned today, defrauding Medicare does not pay — it has consequences,” FBI assistant director-in-charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.

Barnard’s attorney, Larry Krantz of Manhattan, declined to comment Thursday.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Charles P. Kelly and Madeline O’Connor.