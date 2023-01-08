Cops: Man put cellphone camera in Great Neck Plaza gym tanning room

A Queens man has been arrested and charged for allegedly recording a woman while she was using a tanning room at a gym in Great Neck Plaza, Nassau police said.

The 20-year-old woman noticed what appeared to be a cellphone in the ceiling panels of the room after her tanning session at Planet Fitness about 6 p.m., according to police. She immediately called 911.

Following an investigation, 27-year-old Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, Queens, was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance. He is expected to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

A person who answered the phone at the Great Neck Plaza Planet Fitness Sunday morning deferred comment to the company’s press office, which did not immediately respond.

Detectives ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Sixth Squad at 516-573-6653 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.