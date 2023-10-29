Manhasset man pointed gun at boy who left Halloween candy at house by mistake, police say

Nassau County police charged a Manhasset man with endangering the welfare of a child on Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 6-year-old boy, who had mistakenly dropped off a Halloween goody bag with candy on his front porch.

Michael Yifan Wen, 43, was also charged with second-degree menacing.

Police said the boy’s mother on Saturday about 7:25 p.m. drove him, his siblings and a nephew to the Rockcrest Road home and the 6-year-old and his 10-year-old sister jumped out of the car to drop off the goody bag at what they believed was a friend’s house.

The kids rang the doorbell and left the bag on the porch before returning to the car. The mother was driving down the block when the daughter informed her the address may have been incorrect, police said.

When they returned to the house, the 6-year-old boy stepped out of the vehicle to retrieve the bag. As he approached the porch, Wen came out of his home and pointed a gun at the boy’s head, police said.

Wen was arrested without incident Saturday and was arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on non-monetary conditions, online records show. An order of protection was issued.

Information on the attorney representing Wen was not immediately available. He is due back in court on Nov. 13.