Huntington town, Suffolk police increase park patrols after Hecksher vandalism

Huntington town officials and Suffolk County police plan to add extra patrols near parks after a group of teens caused several thousands of dollars in damage to the bathrooms at Heckscher Park.

Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth said the town had to make repairs to the bathrooms near the playground at Heckscher Park after the teens put rocks into a plumbing vent, affecting both the men’s and women’s restrooms about two weeks ago.

The damage caused the closure of the bathrooms and required the town to open the wall behind the toilets to remove rocks from surrounding pipes, Smyth said. The bathrooms were repaired and have reopened.

Teens also knocked over portable toilets the town placed at the park while the bathrooms were being repaired, Smith said.

The vandalism, which the town said cost $7,500 to repair, was captured on video, but officials said no suspects have been identified.

“Vandalism is not new in parks and Huntington is working with the Second Precinct to combat vandalism.” Smyth said. “Small petty crime can lead to bigger and worse situations.”

Town officials said they knew of the vandalism immediately and were alerted by multiple social media postings, but the vandalism was never directly reported to the town, Smyth said.

The vandalism comes about a month after someone set a plastic toilet paper dispenser on fire at nearby Breezy Park on Oakwood Road, causing heavy smoke and damage that required repairs, Smyth said.

Officials said security is constantly present at parks around the town. Police said they are also canvassing parks throughout the town.

“We are increasing patrols in Huntington day and night with undercover officers, too,” said Second Squad Insp. Kevin Williams.