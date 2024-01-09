Hempstead mom Irma McConneghey accused of trying to light adult son on fire

A Hempstead woman was charged with attempted arson after authorities said she doused her adult son in lighter fluid and tried to set his room on fire.

Nassau County prosecutors charged Irma McConneghey, 58, with felony attempted arson and misdemeanor assault after they said she punched her 25-year-old son Jan. 2, poured a canister of lighter fluid on his clothing and bedroom, then flicked a lit cigarette on the floor.

She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last week and was released with non-monetary bail conditions, including electronic monitoring and a mental health evaluation. She was issued a temporary order of protection to stay away from her son. Prosecutors had requested $100,000 bail.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that she woke up her son by punching him in the side of the face and cutting his lip. She told him to leave her apartment on Union Place and, when he refused, she poured lighter fluid on the clothes he was wearing and his bedroom floor, according to the complaint.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When the cigarette did not ignite a fire, she returned with two lit matches before her son wrestled them away from her and extinguished them, according to the complaint.

“This intentional action by the defendant was likely to have caused serious physical injury if completed,” the complaint states.

The alleged attempted arson was investigated by Hempstead police, the Nassau County fire marshal and a flammable liquid-detecting K-9 dog at the scene. Prosecutors said McConneghey admitted the altercation in statements to police.

With Maureen Mullarkey