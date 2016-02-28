Hempstead mom faces Leandra’s Law charges, cops say

A Hempstead motorist with her 13-year-old daughter in the car was arrested early Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, Nassau County police said.

A Nassau County Highway Patrol officer first observed Wendy L. Bazan-Bravo, 34, of Jean Avenue, driving east on Jackson Avenue without any headlights, police said. The officer conducted a vehicle and traffic stop, and determined Bazan-Bravo was intoxicated and arrested her, police said.

Police released the teen to a family friend at the scene.

Police charged Bazan-Bravo with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child 16 and under, known as Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, driving alcohol impaired, unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle while on a phone, and having insufficient lights. She was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead and released on her own recognizance without bail.

Under Leandra’s Law, passed in 2009, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 16 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony.

The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed Oct. 11, 2009, in a DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.