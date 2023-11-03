Oumar Barry of Hempstead and teen charged with murder in shooting that killed Kimberly Midgette, police say
Nassau police arrested a Hempstead man and a teen Thursday in the April shooting that killed a 44-year-old woman, charging each with murder.
Oumar Barry, 27, and a 16-year-old male juvenile will be arraigned Friday in First District Court and the Youth Part in Hempstead on second-degree murder, police said.
The April 1 shooting in Hempstead involved two female victims. Days later, Kimberly Midgette, 44, died from her injuries, while a second shooting victim, a 31-year-old woman, was released from the hospital, Nassau police said.
Midgette had been found with the other woman by Hempstead police officers, who were alerted by a ShotSpotter device at Polk Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
"Upon arrival, officers discovered two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds," the police statement said.
Taken to nearby hospitals, one woman was initially listed in critical condition; the other was listed as stable. Midgette later died. No additional details were released.
