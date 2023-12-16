Hempstead man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting teacher

A Hempstead man pleaded not guilty Friday to a grand jury’s indictment in the killing of a Washington Heights teacher while her 10-year-old daughter was sitting the back of her car.

Oumar Barry, 27, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge and attempted murder in the April 1 killing of Kimberly Midgette, 44, who was shot in her car about 1:30 a.m.

Prosecutors said Midgette was dropping off her daughter at the girl's father's home on Polk Avenue in Hempstead for the weekend.

Authorities said Barry and a group of people, including a 16-year-old who was indicted on the same charges, pulled up in front of the house in a stolen Honda and opened fire.

Police said Midgette was not the intended target in the shooting, which police believe was carried out in retaliation for a previous shooting.

Barry's attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.

The gunfire struck and killed Midgette and injured another woman, who was also a teacher, riding in the front seat. Midgette's daughter, who was riding in the back seat, was not injured.

“Kimberly Midgette was a beloved elementary school teacher at a public school in the Bronx and mother to a 10-year-old daughter," District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. "Her light was cruelly stolen from all those who cherished her when a hail of bullets entered her vehicle and killed her, and struck her friend. The child will now live with the tragic and senseless loss of her mother. Our thoughts are with Kimberly’s family, friends, and school community as they mourn her loss.”

Prosecutors identified Barry as a leader of the Blood Hound Brims gang before he was arrested last month. Prosecutors could not comment on the juvenile’s case and said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.