Floral Park man arrested in Hempstead shooting that killed teen, injured 3 men  

A Floral Park man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Hempstead in June that killed one person and injured three others, Nassau County police said.

Police have charged Jablee Cohen, 22, with second-degree murder in the death of Jaden Omaree Johnson, 19, of Hempstead.

Another man, Laron Watts, 22, of Uniondale, was arrested and charged last summer. He is accused of being behind the wheel during the shooting.

On June 4, officers responded to a call for shots fired on Terrace Avenue at 10:10 p.m. and found multiple gunshot victims. Johnson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The three other men were treated for their injuries.

Cohen is set to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.