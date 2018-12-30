Man shot, injured in car at Hempstead gas station, police say

Authorities are investigating an attempted homicide in Hempstead Village on Friday evening, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The man was sitting in his car at the BP gas station on South Franklin Street in Hempstead when an armed male approached the driver’s side of the car around 5 p.m., police said. The gunman fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the victim several times.

The suspect ran away and the victim drove himself to a hospital, police said. Police had no description of the gunman.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.