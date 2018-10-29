No bail for Uniondale man accused of shooting at officers

A Uniondale man accused of firing shots at police officers while fleeing from a traffic stop in Hempstead was ordered held without bail Monday by a Nassau County judge.

Judge Maxine Broderick ordered Duane Costa, 37, sent back to jail after his arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead. About a half-dozen supporters attended the hearing but declined to speak to reporters.

Costa, of Union Drive, is charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, four counts of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer and several weapons charges, according to court documents.

Costa, who did not enter a plea, is scheduled to return to court Wednesday. He was represented by a lawyer from the Legal Aid Society.

Two plainclothes officers from Nassau County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Operations saw a black 2015 Nissan Altima fail to signal before turning left on Lafayette Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. When the officers pulled over the car, Costa was sitting on the passenger side. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Costa violently shoved an officer as police removed him from the Altima and he then ran east on Midwood Street, police said.

Costa dropped a silver and black handgun as he fled, then reached into his waistband and pulled out a second handgun, and refused all commands to drop the gun and fired multiple rounds at the officers, according to court documents.

Two other police officers processing an unrelated arrest nearby heard the gunfire and saw Costa running from police. When they ordered him to drop the weapon, he fired at them, too.

He then fled south on Clinton Street where more officers joined in the foot pursuit, and Costa again fired at the officers, police said.

Nassau police, with the assistance of the Hempstead Village Police Department, set up a perimeter and Costa was found on Meriam Street. He was taken into custody, both handguns were recovered. None of the officers were injured, police said.