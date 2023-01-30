Kyle Gritser of Hicksville charged with menacing 4 men with firearm in Bethpage, police say

A 19-year-old Hicksville man wielding a firearm from his vehicle “menaced” four young men in another vehicle in Bethpage shortly before midnight on Sunday, Nassau police said.

Police arrested Kyle Gritser Monday and he has been charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated unlicensed operation. He also had an open warrant for possessing fireworks, police said.

While driving a 2010 gray Infiniti sedan eastbound on Old Country Road, east of South Oyster Bay Road at around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, police said, the defendant brandished a firearm at the victims, whose ages ranged from 18 to 21.

Gritser’s latest arraignment is set for Monday; he was released without bail last May, after he was charged with criminal possession of an assault weapon and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, police said.