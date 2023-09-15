Kevin Galloway of Holtsville charged in fatal Huntington Station hit-and-run

A Holtsville man struck and killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station last month in a hit-and-run crash and then attempted to cover-up his crime by repairing his SUV and scrapping the damaging parts, Suffolk County prosecutors said Friday.

Kevin Galloway, 53, was arraigned in Central Islip on felony charges of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence.

Supreme Court Judge Timothy Mazzei ordered Galloway held on $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond and suspended his driver's license for the duration of the case.

“This defendant cared more about evading responsibility for his criminal actions than rendering aid to the man he allegedly struck and killed crossing the road,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Pedestrians have the right to walk the streets in Suffolk County without having to worry that they are going to get struck by a vehicle and left to die."

Eric Besso, Galloway's Sayville-based defense attorney, called the incident an "unfortunate, tragic accident," declining additional comment.

On Aug. 27, shortly after 9 p.m., Natividad Interiano, 48, of Huntington Station was crossing East Pulaski Road at First Avenue when nearby video surveillance showed he was struck by a black 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling east, prosecutors said. Interiano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Galloway continued east on East Pulaski Road, where another video surveillance camera captured him entering a BP Gas Station on Park Avenue in Huntington Station, prosecutors said. The footage showed Galloway pulling into the gas station and inspecting the front end of his vehicle and pushing the left headlight back into the vehicle before driving away, authorities said.

The next day, Galloway replaced the hood, grill and rims of his vehicle and took the damaged parts to Gershow Recycling in Medford to be scrapped for cash, prosecutors said. Galloway was arrested on Sept. 1.

He is due back in court on Oct. 11.