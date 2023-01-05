Electric bike rider seriously hurt in Selden hit-and-run crash, police say

An electric bike rider was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Selden on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

He was biking south on Dare Road, near 13th Street, when a vehicle heading in the same direction crashed into him and drove off, police said.

Stony Brook University Hospital is treating the bicyclist after the approximately 9:52 p.m. crash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220- TIPS.

New York classifies bicylists as pedestrians, whose deaths have been rising across the nation, according to the Governors Highway Safety Assocation, which preliminarily found 2.32 people were killed for every billion miles traveled in 2021. That was only a slight rise from 2.3 the previous year — but "well above the historic average of 1.9," the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit said.

In New York, an uneven pattern was seen, with pedestrian deaths rising to 296 in 2021 from 241 in 2020, the group found. The latest total nearly matches the 2019 tally of 286.