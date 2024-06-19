Assault after charter school graduation at Hofstra leaves 2 injured

Two people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the Hofstra University campus when they were attacked by a group of men following the Academy Charter School graduation there, school officials said.

Nassau County police responded to the university at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police said detectives were investigating an assault but offered few other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officials with the Academy Charter School, with campuses in Hempstead and Uniondale, said the attack may have been related to a domestic incident. It took place outside the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on campus.

A group of five masked men attacked a guest at the ceremony who was stabbed in the leg, according to a statement from the charter school. A student who was involved in the ceremony and knew the guest attempted to intervene and was slashed in the ear, according to the charter school.

Both people were hospitalized for their injuries.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A large police presence remained at the university Wednesday evening.

“After the conclusion of our graduation program celebrating the accomplishments of our scholars, as the graduates and their families were leaving the building, five masked men attacked a guest who attended the graduation ceremony outside of the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on the Hofstra University Campus,” the charter school said in a statement.

“We underscore that this incident took place outside of the graduation venue. Our security team is cooperating with Nassau County Police and Hofstra Public Safety officers,” charter school officials said.

Hofstra University officials said Hofstra Public Safety officers were the first to respond. EMS and Nassau County Police Department arrived at the scene shortly after.

“Hofstra’s campus is secure and there is no ongoing threat,” university spokeswoman Terry Coniglio said.