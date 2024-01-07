Man, woman tied up while intruders ransack Bethpage home, police say

Nassau County police are searching for two men who they said entered a home in Bethpage on Sunday morning, zip-tied two victims and ransacked the house while holding them at gunpoint.

Police said the two men, who were armed with long guns, entered the Normandy Drive home through a basement window around 2 a.m. Once inside, the men tied the hands of a 62-year-old male victim and a 62-year-old female victim, before confining them to their bedroom.

One of the suspects watched the victims in the bedroom, while the other went through the rest of the house, police said.

The men fled the scene with an undetermined amount of proceeds.

No injuries were reported, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the men were wearing all dark clothing and gloves. They requested that anyone with information on the crime contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.