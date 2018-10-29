Cops seeking man in Huntington robbery

Suffolk County police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a man in Huntington earlier this month.

At about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 15, a man displaying a black handgun approached another man in the hallway of an apartment building at 311 New York Ave., police said.

The suspect, wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt, made off with cash and an iPhone 8, police said. He was in his early 20s, around 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a thin build and facial hair on his chin, police said.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-220-TIPS; texting to "CRIMES" (274637) with SCPD in the message; or going online at tipsubmit.com.

Any communication will be kept confidential, police said.