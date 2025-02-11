Huntington High School student arrested for making threat of mass harm, police say

Suffolk County police charged a Huntington High School student Tuesday with making a threat of mass harm on social media, police said. Huntington school district officials said the threat was deemed non-credible.

Police responded to the high school at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after a tip that a student made a threat on Snapchat, police said.

Officers charged an 18-year-old female student at the school with making a threat of mass harm. She was not identified and was taken for an evaluation. She is set to be arraigned at a later date, police said.

School officials said they would support students who may be affected by the threat, but also reminded students of the danger and serious nature of making similar threats online.

"We understand that situations like this can affect students in various ways. If your child feels the need to talk to someone about this or any other concerns they may have, please reach out to the mental health staff in your child's building for support," Huntington Superintendent Beth McCoy said in a letter sent to parents and staff. "Such actions may have serious consequences and can impact our entire school community. Rest assured, the Huntington Union Free School District is committed to working closely with our School Resource Officers and local police to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students and staff."

