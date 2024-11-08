A Nassau County grand jury indicted five Long Island men, including an ex-NYPD officer, with promoting gambling and conspiracy charges related to an illegal online sports betting operation.

Prosecutors said the 63-count indictment released Thursday came after a 14-month investigation in which wire taps and surveillance operations revealed thousands of dollars bet on the online sports book.

"These five individuals allegedly operated a sophisticated online sports betting operation in Nassau County, profiting off of hundreds of bets," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

The Nassau County Organized Crime and Rackets Bureau began investigating the sports book in September 2023, which prosecutors said was operated by Anthony Frascone, 75, of East Meadow and Anthony Pellegrino, 59, of Merrick.

The indictment alleges that Pellegrino created accounts through a website to manage bets and profits, including a share given to the sports book operators and given to Pellegrino. One bettor owed more than $150,000 in betting debts, Donnelly said.

Prosecutors said there are a limited number of state licenses for legitimate sportsbooks, which are monitored and subject to state taxes.

Also charged in the case were former NYPD Sgt. Joseph Pietaro, 57, of West Islip, who was charged with 50 counts of misdemeanor promoting gambling, and one count of misdemeanor conspiracy. His attorney declined to comment.

Frascone and Pellegrino were both indicted on 61 counts of promoting gambling, criminal usury and felony conspiracy. They both pleaded not guilty Thursday in Nassau County Court and were released on their own recognizance. They could both face 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Frascone, who authorities previously said was associated with the Bonanno organized crime family, pleaded guilty in 2005 to federal charges of corruption, and in 2013, pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges. He was sentenced in 2014 to nearly three years in prison.

Frascone’s attorney, Murray Richman, who did not represent him during the prior cases, said sports betting laws have changed.

"I was under the impression gambling is legal in New York State. It’s naive to believe if the state can partake, why not the individual?" Richman said. "Mr. Frascone is innocent. He’s a decent human being and we will beat these charges eventually."

Pellegrino’s attorney, Dennis Lemke, said Pellegrino is a retired teacher and had no associations with organized crime. He said none of the charges involved drugs or violence.

"There’s not much to it," Lemke said. "I would have to think the district attorney’s office was hoping to find something much bigger in association of a crime boss."

Philip Carucci, 59, of Levittown, and Frank LoNigro, 51, of Merrick, helped settle debts with bettors, prosecutors said. They each pleaded not guilty and face up to one to three years in prison if convicted.

Carucci was charged with felony promoting gambling, possession of gambling and misdemeanor conspiracy. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

LoNigro was charged with six counts of felony promoting gambling and misdemeanor promoting gambling and conspiracy. His lawyer, Eric Franz said, "Mr. LoNigro is a law-abiding citizen. He runs a restaurant and all he does is feed people."