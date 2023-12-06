Daphna Zekaria, partner in Huntington law firm, accused of stealing Lottery winner's money

A Huntington-based attorney is facing grand larceny charges after she allegedly stole more than $247,00 from two clients, one a state Lottery winner, using some of the money to make payments on credit card and LIPA bills, prosecutors said.

Daphna Zekaria, 54, of Syosset, a partner at Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C., was arrested Tuesday following a grand jury indictment, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

“The allegations against this defendant represent an egregious violation of the trust that the victims placed in her as an attorney and a fiduciary,” Tierney said.

In December 2021, a New York State Lottery winner hired Zekaria, who “made promises” to hold a portion of her winnings in the firm’s escrow account and invest an additional portion on her behalf, according to an investigation.

Zekaria collected a total of $230,000 from the client in three separate transactions. Instead of holding the money or investing it, Zekaria made large transfers to other individuals “which she would have not been able to make” without her client’s funds, Tierney said.

In March 2023, Zekaria was retained by a Manhattan woman to assist her in contesting eviction proceedings.

Zekaria took $17,500 from the woman to represent her but allegedly “performed no legal work on her behalf,” Tierney said. After the victim requested her money back, “a mere 13 days after providing payment,” the Zekaria had allegedly spent the victim’s money on LIPA payments, and credit card bills.

Zekaria is charged with second-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, and scheme to defraud, Tierney said. She is also charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena for records related to her dealings with the victims.

County Court Judge Stephen L. Braslow ordered Zekaria released on her own recognizance and placed on supervised release.

Her next court date is on Dec. 13. She is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.