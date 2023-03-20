Bay Shore man sentenced for killing pedestrian while driving drunk, high

A Bay Shore man who drove drunk and high on cocaine and marijuana on Christmas Day in 2021, striking two pedestrians with an SUV, killing one, was sentenced Monday to five to 15 years in prison, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Jonnathan Zhicaypincay, 19, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Luis Trujillo, along with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs, or alcohol.

“People should feel safe while walking in their neighborhood rather than fearful of losing their lives because someone decides to be irresponsible and drive drunk and high on drugs,” said Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “The surviving victim and Mr. Trujillo’s family will have to live with the aftermath of this horrible crime that occurred on Christmas Day no less."

Omar Almanzar, Zhicaypincay's Babylon-based defense attorney, said his client came to the U.S. from Ecuador shortly before the pandemic and fell into to drugs and alcohol.

"It's not an excuse," Almanzar said. "He understands that what he did was wrong. But he's looking to hopefully get himself better and make himself a better person after this."

On the afternoon of Dec. 25, 2021, Zhicaypincay was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot on Union Boulevard in Islip when he struck two pedestrians that were walking in front of an apartment building, according to court documents and statements from the defendant.

Trujillo, 67, of Central Islip, one of the pedestrians, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

When Suffolk County police arrived at the scene, they found Zhicaypincay unsteady on his feet with bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelling of alcohol, prosecutors said.

Zhicaypincay was taken to South Shore University Hospital where he consented to a blood test, and admitted to police to both drinking and taking drugs, authorities said. Police searched Zhicaypincay’s wallet and found cocaine, prosecutors said.

An analysis of Zhicaypincay’s blood showed a blood alcohol content of 0.13% — the legal limit is 0.08% — with evidence of recent use of marijuana and cocaine in his system, officials said.