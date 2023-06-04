Cops: Man wanted in Mastic Beach killing apprehended in Florida

A 32-year-old Mastic Beach man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the hamlet was apprehended Sunday in Florida, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’'s Department took Joseph Scalafani into custody shortly before 7 a.m. near St. Pete Beach, a county park in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Suffolk police. He will be returned to Suffolk County for arraignment following an extradition hearing, police said.

At a May 26 news conference, Suffolk police identified Scalafani as a suspect in the shooting death of Alex Smith at 2 a.m. on May 20 in a parking lot at 373 Neighborhood Road in Mastic Beach.

Smith, 30, of Mastic was pronounced dead at the scene.