Kenny Lazo wrongful death trial against Suffolk police, county begins with opening statements in Central Islip

The federal wrongful death case of a 25-year-old man who died in Suffolk police custody in 2008 got underway on Tuesday with opening arguments from attorneys presenting starkly different views of what happened one night near Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore.

A lawyer for the family of Kenny Lazo argued that the time for justice had finally arrived 14 years after his death as part of what he called a high-level and extensive cover-up of police brutality.

But a lawyer for the police contended that Lazo, who was 5-foot-6 and weighed 250 pounds, suffered a heart attack after he resisted police attempts to subdue him.

Lazo’s family is seeking $55 million in damages and $100 million in punitive damages in the lawsuit. He died on April 12, 2008, after he was arrested following a traffic stop. Police suspected him of drug dealing.

Lazo’s son, Kenny Lazo Jr., was five years old when his father died. Now a college student, he sat with attorney Frederick Brewington at the plaintiffs’ table in federal court in Central Islip.

Across from them were the five current or former Suffolk County police officers named in the case.

Brewington told the jury that after years of a cover-up, they now had a chance to bring the police to account for their actions that night.

“It’s a long time coming,” Brewington said. The police are supposed to “protect and serve,” he said, “not beat and kill.”

Lazo, he alleged, was “beaten to death” with heavy flashlights.

The police “didn’t care about Kenny Lazo,” Brewington said. “There was no accountability and these officers knew it.”

But Marc Lindemann, an attorney for Suffolk County who is representing the police, said Lazo’s death was a tragic event for which the police cannot be blamed.

“There was no unlawful action” by the police, he said. “Their level of force was justified and reasonable.”

Lazo got into an altercation with police near an exit ramp on the busy highway about 8 p.m. He had been under surveillance in his blue Cadillac because of suspected drug dealing that night, Lindemann said. After police pulled him over, Lazo elbowed one officer, reached for an officer’s gun, and tried to flee as they tackled him, he said.

The scuffle was so intense one officer bit Lazo in the buttocks to try to subdue him, Lindemann said. They had to double handcuff him. Police found 40 grams of cocaine and $2,000 on Lazo, Lindemann said. “He had a reason to be anxious,” he said.

Brewington said Lazo was facedown on the side of the road during the encounter with police. When he was taken to Third Precinct headquarters he was not asked if he needed medical attention, Brewington said. He was stripped down to his underwear, still handcuffed.

Lazo was found unresponsive on the floor of a holding cell at approximately 9 p.m. At 9:25, he was taken to Southside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:45, Brewington said.

An autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined that Lazo died from cardiac arrest “following exertion associated with physical altercation with multiple blunt impacts.” It also concluded that obesity was a factor in Lazo's death.

An expert who reviewed the autopsy concluded that Lazo’s hands were cuffed behind his back and he was on his stomach for much of the incident, according to Brewington.

A Suffolk County grand jury declined to bring charges against the five officers in November 2008, seven months after Lazo’s death.

The suit names the county and the police department as defendants, as well as the police officers it accuses of arresting and fatally beating Lazo: John Newton, James Scimone, William Judge, Christopher Talt and Joseph Link. Former Police Commissioner Richard Dormer, who died in 2019, is listed as a defendant.

"Defendant officers Newton, Scimone, Judge, Talt and Link were reckless, careless and negligent in their actions in beating the plaintiffs' decedent with flashlights, and upon information and belief, other weapons; as a result, defendant officers killed Kenny Lazo," the lawsuit said. "Upon information and belief, at no time did plaintiffs' decedent act in a way which required the use of force or deadly physical force."

The lawsuit was filed in March 2009, almost a year after Lazo’s death, by the administrators of his estate: his mother, Patricia Gonzalez, and Jennifer Gonzalez, the mother of his now-adult son, Kenny Lazo Jr.

Lazo's death led to demonstrations by members of Long Island's Latino community, many of whom complained at the time that they had been harassed by Suffolk police, who they said ignored reports when they had been attacked physically and verbally by anti-immigrant residents.

Federal investigators reviewed Lazo's death but declined to file charges. Lazo was Latino and the officers white, which would have been a factor in a federal civil rights case, legal experts said at the time. Such cases are difficult because prosecutors must prove officers intended to violate Lazo's civil rights.

The case has taken years to go to trial for a variety of reasons. The case was transferred from judge to judge, and one delay was caused by the death of a judge. The COVID-19 pandemic put the case on pause for more than two years.

Check back for updates on this developing story