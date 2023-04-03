Kool-Aid Man Challenge: Multiple suspects crashed through East Northport fence mimicking TikTok trend, police say

Participants in "The Kool-Aid Man Challenge" are at it again, this time in East Northport, police said.

And now the cops are searching for "multiple" suspects they said crashed through a fence there — apparently, as part of the latest TikTok challenge that has led to damaged fences across America and resulted in scores of arrests, mostly those of teenaged boys.

Police did not provide details on the latest suspects, identifying the offenders only as "multiple people."

But video surveillance footage of the incident released Monday by police shows four suspects crashing through a fence using only their bodies, then fleeing the scene on foot, joined by a fifth suspect who joins them from out of camera range and then flees with them. It was not immediately clear if that suspect crashed through the fence.

Police did not provide details on the location of the fence-crashing incident, saying only that it took place on "a quiet residential street." The time of the incident also was not detailed.

In February, six teenaged boys were arrested for allegedly knocking down portions of a fence in Centereach in an incident police also said was related to "The Kool-Aid Man Challenge."

Those teens, five juveniles and an adult aged 12 to 18, were charged with several counts of criminal mischief. Police did not release the identities of those suspects.

The cases were scheduled for Family District Court in Central Islip — and the status of any of the charges pending was not immediately known.

"The Kool-Aid Man Challenge" is based on the Kool-Aid Man character first introduced in the late 1970s in a series of TV commercials as a pitcher of Kool-Aid drink crashing through walls and fences as thirsty kids shout out, "Hey, Kool-Aid." In the decades since, the character evolved into cartoons and parade balloons and became part of iconic TV commercial folklore.

For police and homeowners, however, the challenge sparked by those commercials has become costly — and a nuisance, leading to criminal mischief investigations and damaged fence repairs.

Video surveillance footage of the latest incident can be found online at YouTube.com/scpdtv/shorts under Wanted for East Northport Criminal Mischief 23-225350.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or through a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential — and police said tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest or arrests in the case.