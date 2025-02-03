Long IslandCrime

Description of suspected car in fatal hit-and-run in Lake Grove released by Suffolk police

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a 24-year-old woman last weekend in a hit-and-run accident in Lake Grove.

The type of car involved in the accident that killed Sampada Aduulla, of Lake Grove, as she crossed Nesconset Highway at 6:20 a.m. Saturday is believed to be a dark gray Honda Accord, likely from the 2006 or 2007 model year, Suffolk County police said Monday.

But police have not released any additional information on the incident — or detailed why they are now focusing on finding a Honda Accord.

Police said Aduulla was crossing Nesconset Highway near Hallock Road when she was struck by the eastbound vehicle, whose driver then fled the scene. The case is being investigated by Major Case Unit detectives.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Giving their all at Newsday's Cheer Fest ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Giving their all at Newsday's Cheer Fest ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME