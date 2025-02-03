Description of suspected car in fatal hit-and-run in Lake Grove released by Suffolk police

Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a 24-year-old woman last weekend in a hit-and-run accident in Lake Grove.

The type of car involved in the accident that killed Sampada Aduulla, of Lake Grove, as she crossed Nesconset Highway at 6:20 a.m. Saturday is believed to be a dark gray Honda Accord, likely from the 2006 or 2007 model year, Suffolk County police said Monday.

But police have not released any additional information on the incident — or detailed why they are now focusing on finding a Honda Accord.

Police said Aduulla was crossing Nesconset Highway near Hallock Road when she was struck by the eastbound vehicle, whose driver then fled the scene. The case is being investigated by Major Case Unit detectives.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.