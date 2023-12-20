Long IslandCrime

Lamborghini Urus carjacked from woman in Roosevelt Field mall parking garage

Lamborghini's first sport utility vehicle, the Urus, is shown in Los Angeles on March 8, 2018. Credit: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are looking for two men who carjacked a woman exiting Roosevelt Field mall on Tuesday evening, stealing her Lamborghini.

Nassau County police said the 44-year-old woman had just gotten into her 2020 Lamborghini Urus on the top level of the red parking garage around 5:30 p.m. when one “unknown male subject” opened the driver’s door — and “forcibly pulled her out and pushed her onto the ground.” This, police said, as the second robber entered the driver’s seat. The woman was held on the ground as she was searched for her keys. The thieves then took off in the gray Lambo.

The robbers wore all black clothing and face masks, police said.

Police released no further description of the thieves.

The woman suffered “pain, swelling and bruising” to her left ankle and leg, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Car and Driver, the starting price for a 2020 Lamborghini Urus is $211,321 — and can easily surpass $300,000 for some models. The model is a four-door sport utility vehicle; the online service Edmunds lists used models between $181,970 and $213,602.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

