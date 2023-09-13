A 30-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown attacker after they argued in The Laundry Stadium in New Cassel, police say

A verbal argument between two men at a New Cassel laundromat escalated Tuesday, with one man stabbed repeatedly and the other being sought by police, Nassau police said.

The attack took place at The Laundry Stadium on Old Country Road about 9:30 p.m. when the assailant stabbed the 30-year-old victim "multiple times in the chest area," police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are searching for the unknown attacker and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Third Squad detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding the attack to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.