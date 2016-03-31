Levittown Bank of America branch robbed, police say

Nassau police are searching for a suspect who entered a Levittown bank, demanded cash and fled with an undetermined amount of funds Wednesday afternoon.

Robbery Squad detectives said the robbery at Bank of America at 3161 Hempstead Tpke. occurred after a man, described as between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 with a medium build and a bandage on his chin and wearing a hat and sunglasses, walked in at about 4 p.m.

He gave a teller a demand note and left the bank, running west on Hempstead Turnpike, after the teller complied. Three employees and one customer were in the bank at the time, police said, adding there were no injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.