Long IslandCrime

Levittown Bank of America branch robbed, police say

Nassau County police released this surveillance image of a man...

Nassau County police released this surveillance image of a man robbing a Bank of America on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2016. Credit: NCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdyzachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Nassau police are searching for a suspect who entered a Levittown bank, demanded cash and fled with an undetermined amount of funds Wednesday afternoon.

Robbery Squad detectives said the robbery at Bank of America at 3161 Hempstead Tpke. occurred after a man, described as between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 with a medium build and a bandage on his chin and wearing a hat and sunglasses, walked in at about 4 p.m.

He gave a teller a demand note and left the bank, running west on Hempstead Turnpike, after the teller complied. Three employees and one customer were in the bank at the time, police said, adding there were no injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?