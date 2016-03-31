Levittown mom bought heroin at Freeport station, cops say

A Levittown woman bought heroin in Freeport with her 7-year-old son in tow, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Nicole Genua, 29, of Sycamore Lane is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child after her arrest at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Freeport train station, police said.

Members of the Nassau County Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response task force saw Genua leave her vehicle and obtain a quantity of drugs from a man sitting behind the wheel of his car, according to a news release.

Genua drove away and when she was pulled over, she threw out “several folded pieces of paper from the car window,” the release said.

Police said she was found to be in possession of a small quantity of heroin and two pills believed to be clonazepam, an anti depressant.

Her son, who was a passenger in the backseat, later was released to his father at the First Precinct, police said.

Police said they also arrested Anthony Helbock, 45, of Bell Court in Bellmore, who was the driver of the other vehicle. He was stopped and found to be in possession of two bags of heroin.

He is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

Both Genua and Helbock are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.