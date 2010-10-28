LI CRIME BRIEFS

LONG BEACH/Police arrest suspect as serial burglar

Long Beach police say they've arrested a man they suspect of being a serial burglar whose DNA matched genetic material left behind at break-ins on the city's West End.

The suspect, Joseph Moss, who was arraigned and ordered jailed without bail yesterday afternoon, was connected to three burglaries in a spree that started in early September, said Deputy Insp. Bruce Meyer, the Long Beach police spokesman.

Meyer would not say what material the burglar left behind that detectives used to link Moss, 40, to the burglaries.

In the burglaries, the thief would typically get into the homes by using an unlocked door or by pushing in air conditioners, then ransack the premises and make off with cash and jewelry, Long Beach's police commissioner, Thomas R. Sofield Sr., said in a statement.

The DNA hit came last Friday from a state criminal justice database, Meyer said, and detectives searched for Moss in Nassau, Queens, Brooklyn and Pennsylvania, police said. Moss was arrested Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Records show that Moss has spent years in state prison on convictions for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted robbery.

ROOSEVELT/Attempted-murder rap after argument escalates

Nassau police said they arrested a Roosevelt man after an argument got heated and he got a gun. Louis C. Blaylock fired twice, missing his target but hitting a nearby car in the incident in Roosevelt, police said.

Blaylock is under arrest, charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, police said.

He also is being held on an open warrant from 2008 involving charges of first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, police said.

Blaylock, 36, of Ray Avenue, was involved in an argument with a man, also 36, in front of Blaylock's house on Wednesday morning, police said.

He retrieved a silver handgun from his house and fired at the victim, missing him but striking the nearby car, police said. The intended target fled in a car.

Police arrested Blaylock at home at 8:48 a.m.