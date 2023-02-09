L.I. Gold Mine in Smithtown robbed at gunpoint

Buzzed into a Smithtown jewelry store Wednesday, a face-mask wearing woman held the door open for four masked men, two displaying handguns, who stole jewelry, Suffolk police said.

The robbery occurred at L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 W. Main St., around 5:15 p.m., police said in a release.

“The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry,” the police statement said.

The five suspects drove off in a minivan, then parked it after driving a short distance, split up and fled in two other vehicles, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.