Life Storage facility in Southampton burglarized

Help find the masked burglar who stole $20,000 worth of goods — including a statue — from 24 Southampton storage units earlier this month and qualify for a cash reward, Suffolk police said on Thursday.

The thefts occurred around 10 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Life Storage facility on Mariner Drive. The burglar fled in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft can submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.