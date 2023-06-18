Driver killed in crash at Lindenhurst intersection, police say

Suffolk County police said they are investigating a two-vehicle crash early Sunday at a Lindenhurst intersection that killed a West Babylon woman and sent her 12-year-old passenger to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry, Kiritkumar Vyas, 56, of Babylon, was heading eastbound about 7:08 a.m. on Route 109, police said in a news release, when he "failed to stop at a red light" at Straight Path and struck a southbound Honda Civic driven by Giuseppa Giordano, 59.

Giordano was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her 12-year-old passenger, who police did not name, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vyas was not injured, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk Police's First Squad at 631-854-8152.