Shaun Teemer of Long Beach sentenced in fatal shooting of Uber driver Humberto Manuel Francis-Hernandez

A Long Beach man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for fatally shooting an Uber driver last year and a 2021 hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Shaun Teemer, 24, pleaded guilty in June to multiple felonies, including second-degree murder. Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle sentenced Teemer Wednesday in a Mineola courtroom.

Teemer had been charged for the March 2022 killing of Humberto Manuel Francis-Hernandez. He also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run that left a 73-year-old woman with serious injuries, prosecutors said in a news release.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly referred to Teemer as a "violent criminal."

"We are all safer today knowing that he will spend the next 20 years to life behind bars," the district attorney said in a statement.

Michael DerGarabedian, Teemer's Rockville Centre-based defense attorney, said his client accepted responsibility early on. "He felt very remorseful about not only what he did to these people, the two victims, but how it impacted their families," he said.

The district attorney had recommended a sentence of 25 years to life, according to a news release.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:24 a.m. on March 19, 2022.

Police found Francis-Hernandez had been shot in the head and arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital and died four days later, prosecutors said.

Nassau County and Long Beach police arrested Teemer June 13, 2022, in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh said after the arrest that police believed Teemer to be a potential customer for Hernandez when the two men got into a dispute.

Teemer also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Long Beach police previously arrested Teemer on Sept. 7, 2021, for the hit-and-run. The victim in that incident suffered a large laceration to her forehead and a compound fracture to her leg, prosecutors said.

Teemer had been driving a rental vehicle and attempted to get a replacement by telling a manager that the vehicle's passenger side mirror was damaged by a basketball.