Two Nassau cops injured in scrum with suspect in Long Beach

Two Nassau County police officers were treated at a hospital for injuries suffered early Wednesday after a man became "violent and combative" as they attempted to arrest him in Long Beach, authorities said.

Police had been called to the Plantation Motel on Long Beach Road in Island Park at 3 a.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a man causing a disturbance, according to a Nassau County Police news release. When officers arrived, they found James Becker, 39, of Long Beach, yelling loudly, the release said.

Becker approached a Fourth Precinct officer and allegedly punched him in the chin, the police said. He then ran across the street to a parking lot with officers in pursuit. Eventually, officers deployed an "electronic control device" to stop him from scaling a fence, police said.

Becker allegedly continued fighting the officers.

"Police attempting to place the defendant into custody sustained injuries during the course of the arrest as the defendant was violent and combative while resisting arrest," the police said.

Two officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries, including bite marks.

Becker was also treated by medical personnel.

Police said he is suspected of two other home burglaries in the past week in Lido Beach.

Becker was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.