Long IslandCrime

Long Beach Family 99C Plus customer slashes employee across face with scissors, officials say

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Long Beach police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning outside Family 99C Plus following a dispute between a store employee and a customer, officials said.

Police responded to the stabbing outside the store on East Park Avenue, just east of Long Beach Boulevard, officials said. 

The customer, a 44-year-old woman whose name was not released, slashed the employee across the face using scissors, city officials said.

She was arrested by police.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

