Louis Vuitton purses valued at $23,000 stolen from Roosevelt Field Mall store, cops say

Nassau County police are searching for four people who stole more than $20,000 worth of purses Friday afternoon from the Louis Vuitton store at the Roosevelt Field mall in Uniondale.

Police said three women and a man went into the store just after 12:30 p.m. Friday with box cutters to cut off six security wires.

The group stole seven purses valued at a total of $23,000 and left the store, police said.

Police said the group sped way from the mall in a 2012 white Kia Sportage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS, or dial 911.