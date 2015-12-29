2 arrested on drug charges after pot, cocaine found in car in Hempstead, police say

A car parked in a “No Parking Anytime” zone, the “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle and a bag of marijuana in plain sight on the center console led to the arrest of two men on drug charges early Tuesday in Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police said Bureau of Special Operations officers made the arrests in front of 590 Fulton Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Lura J. Kearse, 28, of 407 Lenox Ave., Uniondale, and Kazeem O. Oladimeji, 25, of 1118 McDonald Place, Baldwin, were arrested. Both men are scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Police said the special operations officers “observed” Kearse parking a 2013 Hyundai in the no-parking zone and approached the vehicle — at which time officers “detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle” and saw a bag of marijuana in the center console cup holder. Police said Oladimeji was in the rear passenger side seat. An investigation recovered “four large clear plastic bags” of cocaine, in excess of 10 ounces, police said, and “multiple pill bottles” — in excess of 125 alprazolam pills. Also recovered was a plastic bottle containing marijuana, police said.

Both Kearse and Oladimeji were each charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Kearse was charged with criminal possession of marijuana as well as second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Oladimeji also was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.